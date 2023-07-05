No bids for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic so far this summer

After a season of undoubted progress under Erik ten Hag, Manchester United will now look to bridge the gap between themselves and the top of the Premier League.

It is no secret that a world-class centre forward is at the top of the manager’s wish list and a raft of names are being linked with the post.

One of those players is Juventus man, Dusan Vlahovic.

As reported by Italian media, Vlahovic’s name is “firmly on the list for many clubs across Europe,” including Man United, but he is not the first choice for any.

The big Serbian isn’t currently the number one target for any of the big guns across the continent which could be good news for United, if they decide the Serbian is there man.

Juventus are apparently open for business due to the need to balance the books in Turin, an €80million price tag has been slapped on his head.

However, no concrete offers have been made for Vlahovic and none appear to be on the way anytime soon.

“It is true that he finds himself being the second or third choice for everyone. That’s why Vlahovic continues to be compared (linked) to many, but not a single one of real negotiations has begun,” reports Calciomercato.

The transfer merry-go-round may change the interest status in Vlahovic, with no big name strikers making a move as ofyet.

Vlahovic scored 14 times in a turbulent campaign for Juve last season. Their off-field issues eventually handed them a ten point deduction which resulted in Max Allegri’s side missing out on a Champions League place.

The profile of Vlahovic looks tailor made for the Premier League; his 6 ft 3 inch frame, pace, power and genuine eye for goal would certainly provide Ten Hag with an alternative option at the point of his attack.

If United do decide Vlahovic is their man, now looks the ideal time to make their interest known, with the path clear to secure his signature.