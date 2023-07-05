Official: Mason Mount is a Manchester United player

Mason Mount is officially a Manchester United player, the club have confirmed today.

The deal was struck last week, with an initial fee of £55m supplemented with a further £5m in performance-related bonuses. Those add ons will reportedly only be hit should Mount play in the vast majority of The Red Devils’ matches over the next couple of years on route to silverware.

The official Man United twitter feed teased fans with an update claiming “The excitement is mounting,” along with an emoji of a clock facing eleven. As expected, at 11am this morning, the club website confirmed the transfer on the hour mark.

His farewell message to Chelsea fans gave away a subtle hint as to his enthusiasm for the move. Keen-eyed observers will have noticed that Mount recorded his video with bleach-blonde dyed hair, indicating that he recorded his goodbye weeks before he was pictured ahead of his United medical on Monday.

“It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career,” Mount told club media upon signing. “Having competed against them, I know just how strong a squad it is that I’m joining, and I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies.

“Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn’t be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here.

“I am hugely ambitious; I know how amazing it feels to win major trophies and what it takes to do it. I will be giving everything to experience that again at Manchester United.”

His desire to join The Red Devils has been clear for weeks. “Great lad, great attitude and ability,” The National quote one source from Man United. “He was desperate to join us and he’s desperate to win.”

And according to reliable journalist Andy Mitten, a huge factor behind Mount’s eagerness to head north to Old Trafford was Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman went into great detail on the various positions he could see the former Chelsea man playing under him, and outlined a clear plan for his development at Man United.

Part of that plan, according to Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy, involved a whopping 83 principles of play, with many of those focused on work off the ball. That would certainly go some way to explaining Ten Hag’s determination to land Mount, with the England star’s tactical awareness and work ethic among his key qualities.

Those attributes have contributed to some excellent displays for club and country, with Mount the only player to have recorded more than 20 goals and 20 assists for Chelsea since Eden Hazard’s departure, while becoming a mainstay for Gareth Southgate’s England side. His back-to-back Player of the Season awards at Chelsea further demonstrate his quality, particularly in The Blues’ Champions League winning side, where he assisted the winning goal against Manchester City.

Chelsea fans will be loathe to lose their academy product, having seen him grow into a key player in the last couple of years. It will not be lost on many that the disastrous season just gone at Stamford Bridge coincided with Mason Mount’s injury-hit campaign, in which he dipped from 53, 54, and 53 appearances in consecutive terms to just 35 in the last outing.

Goal.com even claimed that the England midfielder’s Twitter account was suspended yesterday as a result of thousands of Chelsea fans ‘Reporting’ him to express their dissatisfaction with his transfer.

As for United, Mount’s durability is another quality that Ten Hag is thought to admire, and with the player capable of operating effectively in several roles, he will surely be heavily relied upon by his new manager this year.

Having finally got the midfielder Erik ten Hag has been a known admirer of since his Eredivisie days, Manchester United can now turn their attentions to other areas needing improvement.

Talks with Inter Milan over goalkeeper Andre Onana are thought to be progressing well, while few will have forgotten the team’s desperate need for a new centre forward.