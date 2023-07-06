Andre Onana: Man United make improved €50 million bid – Fabrizio Romano



Manchester United have made a second formal offer of €50 million for Inter Milan’s Andre Onana, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

United opened their assault on the Cameroonian shot-stopper with a €45 million offer that was rejected by the Italian giants.

It was reported earlier today that an improved offer was in the pipeline, with both clubs wanting the issue resolved in time for pre-season.

And United have acted quickly, upping their bid to €45 million plus €5 million in bonuses, according to the reliable Romano.

The journalist believes that the Red Devils are now very close to a figure that would satisfy the Milan club, saying “Inter always asked for €60m package — but sources believe €55m could be the right number to make it happen.”

Excl: Manchester United have improved their bid for André Onana. It’s now worth €50m add-ons included, around €45m plus €5m add-ons. 🚨🔴🇨🇲 #MUFC Inter always asked for €60m package — but sources believe €55m could be the right number to make it happen. Talks continue. 🔛 pic.twitter.com/NVdyXvp0WR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2023

At 27 Onana is at the peak of his career and would be a superb replacement for David de Gea, who left the club when his contract expired on June 30th.

There was some controversy over the Spaniard’s departure, as it was reported that United had offered him a new contract, which he had signed, but the club tore it up after having second thoughts.

De Gea’s horrible form toward the end of the season has been cited as the reason for the volte-face.

Manager Erik ten Hag was reported to have been ready to settle for De Gea in a situation where he needed to strengthen in other positions, and needed to prioritise.

But a horror show against Sevilla in the Europa League and in the FA Cup final, amongst others, led to the change of heart.

Ten Hag has worked with Onana before at Ajax and despite United putting cheaper alternatives forward, he has reportedly been adamant that Onana is the man he wants.

This latest bid is tantalisingly close to reaching the magic figure that will allow the deal to be concluded before the start of pre-season, thereby allowing both clubs time to get used to the new status quo.

