Chelsea set to step up Diogo Costa pursuit as Manchester United focus on signing Andre Onana



Chelsea are set to intensify efforts to sign Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa with Manchester United’s full attention now on signing Andre Onana.

Costa has been a long-standing target for United but in recent days, Onana has overtaken the Portuguese to become Erik ten Hag’s priority alternative to replace David de Gea.

Reliable Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio gave an update on the Red Devils’ pursuit of Onana and indicated that “it’s only a matter of time” until a full agreement with Inter Milan is found.

A fee of €55m could be accepted by the Serie A giants.

United were seemingly put off by Costa’s €75million (£64.2m) release clause.

While some reports suggested a €50 million fee would be accepted, others claimed Porto were adamant their star player would only leave Estádio do Dragão if this release clause is activated.

Simon Phillips via Football London reports that Chelsea are now the party most interested in landing the services of the 23-year-old shot-stopper.

“Erik ten Hag choosing for a reunion with his former Ajax goalkeeper now looks to have given the Blues a free run at Costa with fresh talks held in recent days,” the report stated.

“Super agent Jorge Mendes is also involved in negotiations but Porto are thus far proving to be tough negotiators.”

On Tuesday, a report from Portugal claimed that Mendes is working to help the Blues wrap up a deal for Costa but Porto have so far proved unwilling to budge on their asking price.

Like Onana, Costa fits in with the current mould of modern goalkeepers that are excellent with the ball at their feet and always willing to initiate sweeping action.

Both are very good but it’s no surprise Ten Hag has elected to proceed with the more familiar option in Onana.

