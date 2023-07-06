David de Gea posts cryptic social media post as speculation surrounding his future intensifies

Manchester United are less than a week away from the start of their pre-season schedule and the club are still no closer to knowing their first choice goalkeeper for the new campaign.

Talks are ongoing with Inter Milan’s Andre Onana with Erik ten Hag identifying the Cameroonian as his number one target to start between the sticks.

David de Gea failed to adapt to Ten Hag’s style of play last season which has meant the Spanish stopper’s 12-year tenure at Old Trafford could be coming to an end.

United apparently had a verbal agreement with De Gea to renew his contract but after a string of poor performances, the offer was revoked.

De Gea’s deal ran out at the end of June and there has been no news on an extension or even a farewell. With no deal formally agreed, De Gea is now technically a free agent.

The 32-year-old on Thursday posted a cryptic post on his Twitter page, leading to the inevitable conversation on where his future lies. De Gea posted a juggling emoji, leaving fans to debate the meaning behind it.

🤹🏼‍♂️ — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) July 6, 2023

Of course, with no text or clarification to go with the post, the emoji could mean a raft of things either related or not to his current situation at Old Trafford.

However, De Gea no doubt understands how the world of social media works and will be well aware of the impact of the post.

With United appearing to offer De Gea a deal to then go back on it, the Spaniard may well be referencing the clumsy way the club have dealt with his situation.

Until there is an official announcement surrounding his future, fans will be no clearer to knowing exactly what is going on with the longest-serving player currently on the club’s books.

What is clear is that Ten Hag is in the market for a new number one and whether De Gea stays at Old Trafford or not, he will no longer be first choice in Manchester.