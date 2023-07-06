Dean Henderson unlikely to be part of Manchester United’s pre-season squad



Manchester United have wrapped up their first deal of the summer but a lot of uncertainty abounds surrounding the goalkeeper’s position with pre-season games fast approaching.

Mason Mount’s capture may solved Erik ten Hag’s midfield conundrum but currently, United entertain the prospect of having no established player in goal come pre-season.

David de Gea is currently a free agent having seen the club put on the table a fresh contract on greatly reduced terms as compared to a previously agreed deal.

GK mess rumbles on at United

It has already been reported by The Peoples Person that the Red Devils still want the Spaniard to stick around in case other deals go sideways.

The club are in talks with Inter Milan’s Champions League hero Andre Onana but so far the valuation remains the sticking point between the clubs as United grapple with a limited transfer kitty.

This is what gives credence to the idea that United might still persist with De Gea should they not land a superior option. ESPN have reported that face-to-face talks are in the pipeline soon.

“Sources told ESPN that United are still pursuing face-to-face talks with David de Gea about his contract situation. De Gea’s deal expired on June 30 and he is now a free agent.”

The same report also mentioned the fact that academy graduate Dean Henderson might not be picked for the pre-season squad which might indicate the move to Nottingham forest is around the corner.

“Dean Henderson has been training at Carrington this week following the end of his loan spell at Nottingham Forest.

“Sources told ESPN that Forest want to sign Henderson in a permanent deal and, as things stand, the 26-year-old is unlikely to be part of United’s squad for the preseason tour of the United States, which begins in New York on July 20.”

Henderson departure likely

The England international’s move to Forest was being delayed due to the uncertainty surrounding the goalkeeper situation and there were reports that he could be the fall-back option should none of the aforementioned plans work out.

He was injured for a sustained period last season but recently updated on social media that he was back in training at Carrington.

It has been reported that Inter would like to wrap up the Onana affair within July 20 and one way or the other United need to solve this mess.

Low-cost alternatives like Justin Bijlow of Feyenoord, Fenerbahce’s Altay Bayındır and Bundesliga veteran Yann Sommer are also being considered.