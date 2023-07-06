Improved Andre Onana incoming as Man United close in on top target

Manchester United are locked in negotiations to land Andre Onana from Inter Milan, and today’s reports suggest a deal is edging ever closer.

As reported by The Peoples Person yesterday, an opening offer worth up to £39m was rejected by the Nerazzuri, who are holding firm for £52m inclusive of bonuses.

Journalist Daniele Mari now claims that Man United officials are preparing an improved offer of around £45m, to be tabled “over the next few days.”

Whether of not that will prove satisfactory to Inter CEO Beppe Marotta and sporting director Pierre Ausilio is unclear at this stage, although there is a general feeling that a compromise of sort sort can be reached.

As per Fabrizio Romano, United will “now proceed” with a verbal bid in order to test the resolve of last season’s Champions League finalists.

The reliable reporter also claims that Onana himself is ready and waiting to make the move to Old Trafford as soon as the two clubs agree on a fee. Erik ten Hag has already been in conversation with the goalkeeper to express his determination to add him to his squad, according to reports in Italy.

In some ways, this has shades of the Mason Mount signing. Officially confirmed yesterday, Mount had been set on a move to United for around a month prior to The Red Devils reaching an agreement with Chelsea over price.

In the case of Onana, however, the time frame could end up being significantly shorter, with Inter Milan waiting on a cash injection before they can start spending on their own transfer plans this summer.

Gazzetta dello Sport hold that their sweeper keeper will be the “annual sacrifice on the altar of accounts” that will enable them to move more freely in rejuvenating their squad.

Milan Skriniar’s departure on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain was confirmed today, meaning that a defensive reshuffle is already required at the San Siro. In addition, Inter are also determined to keep hold of Romelu Lukaku, who spent last season on loan from Chelsea. Reported interest in midfielders such as Davide Frattesi would also indicate that Inter need the flexibility that selling Onana will provide them.

And with a replacement already lined up in the form of Anatoliy Trubin of Shakhtar Donetsk, it seems that Simeone Inzaghi needs the Onana domino to fall before he can start planning for next season.

All of that would suggest that a deal for the former Ajax man is sure to be struck before Ten Hag takes his team on tour in the USA on the 20th of July. Of course, getting him in even sooner would be to the benefit of all parties.

Gazzetta’s claim that Manchester United’s next proposal could come as swiftly as today offers plenty of hope for that outcome.