Juventus and Atalanta “carefully considering” signing Man United’s Mason Greenwood



Italian clubs Juventus and Atalanta are weighing up making a move for Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood has not featured for United since January 2022, when he was arrested and subsequently charged with attempted rape, controlling behaviour and assault.

More than five months ago, all charges against him were eventually dropped with the Crown Prosecution Service citing the withdrawal of key witnesses from the case.

United have been conducting their own internal investigation into the matter and a decision on the player’s immediate future is expected imminently.

The Athletic reported on Thursday morning that there is a difference in opinion within Old Trafford as to whether to restore Greenwood to the team or facilitate his departure.

The Red Devils’ commercial partners are leaning towards cutting ties with the forward while the sporting department is in favour of his reintegration into the team.

It’s understood that Erik ten Hag would be keen to work with the 21-year-old purely on a sporting basis.

United are minded to keep him contracted to the club, whether that’s adding him to the ranks ahead of the upcoming campaign or sending him out on loan with a view to bringing him back a season later.

According to Tutto Atalanta, both Juventus and Gian Piero Gasperini’s side are “carefully considering” Greenwood.

Amidst suggestions that United could temporarily offload the player, the two Serie A giants are prepared to pounce.

The case of Atalanta is especially interesting considering the 20-time English champions are heavily pursuing one of their key players – Rasmus Hojlund.

Hojlund is Ten Hag’s priority target for the striker position following the collapse of a swoop for Harry Kane.

