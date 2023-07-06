Manchester United among trio attempting to hijack Barcelona’s deal for Vitor Roque



Manchester United first port of call during the summer transfer window was wrapping up the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea after three failed attempts.

The England international is ready to solve United’s midfield conundrum and with the No 7 shirt on his back, he is expected to hit the ground running.

But prior to the window’s commencement, all the talk was surrounding United’s need to strengthen up front and in goal.

United’s chase for a striker and GK

The Red Devils are currently inching closer to a deal for Andre Onana of Inter Milan which would likely spell the end of David de Gea‘s 12-year spell at the club.

The club have also bid for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund but a difference in valuation still remains. And with United’s tight budget, anything is possible.

Manager Erik ten Hag had initially wanted two strikers — one experienced and one young and if a move for the Dane does not materialise, a Brazilian wonderkid could become the next best thing.

Vitor Roque of Club Athletico Paranaense has been linked with United for sometime now but recent reports had suggested that Barcelona had won the race for the Brazilian.

But SPORT have now revealed that due to financial constraints, the Catalan giants have not been able to reduce the squad’s wages in order to fit the signing of the 18-year-old.

As per a recent ESPN report, “Barca currently in excess of their LaLiga-imposed spending limit and only able to spend 50% of anything they save or raise on registering new players.”

This means it is still unclear as to when the Brazil international can be registered and United along with Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are ready to hijack the deal.

They have promised to pay triple of what the player and his entourage have agreed with Barca.

A transfer fee of €35million plus ten in variables to be paid in three seasons has been verbally agreed but all three clubs are prepared to improve the payment conditions.

Vitor Roque hijack attempt in progress

“In principle, ‘Tigrinho’, when he joins Barça, will begin to earn 3.5 million euros gross in his first season. Chelsea, United and PSG offer him the possibility of almost tripling this amount, since his record would reach 10 million euros gross.

“To this, we must add a very succulent bonus for both the player’s family and his agent,” as per SPORT.

Vitor Roque is considered one of the best young strikers to have emerged from Brazil recently and he scored 15 goals and registered six assists in 30 games last season.

These remarkable numbers for an 18-year-old has prompted worldwide attention and United are desperately trying to hijack the deal.