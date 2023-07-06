Manchester United handed boost as club ‘prepared’ to bid for Henderson – Report



Manchester United may soon be handed a vital Financial Fair Play (FFP) boost, amidst a summer in which funds are becoming increasingly stretched.

The goalkeeping position has been one of intense focus in recent weeks, with decisions on who outbound players Old Trafford as, if not more, important than those inbound. The future of Dean Henderson falls into this category.

Nottingham Forest are reportedly ‘prepared to pay a fee of around £30 million’ for the goalkeeper, who spent the season at the newly-promoted side last year.

Despite the setback of a severe thigh injury in January, meaning Henderson did not play any further part in Forest’s season, the club signalled their ‘intention to buy him’ in May – following confirmation of their Premier League survival with a 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Uncertainty around the number one shirt at Old Trafford remains the primary reason why Henderson has made the permanently relocation to Nottingham. The Peoples Person explained how the English goalkeeper may be the ‘fall-back’ option for Erik ten Hag, should the pursuit of Andre Onana and long-term future of David De Gea not materialise.

Samuel Luckhurst has reported United are ‘open to signing two goalkeepers’ this summer, suggesting the club is preparing for life without Henderson or De Gea next season. Onana is the evident first choice, with a cheaper options such as Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord) waiting in the wings.

Ten Hag has previously spoken of the importance of depth in the goalkeeping position. Two players were signed on loan last season – Martin Dubravka and Jack Butland – to improve this.

In his final season at Ajax, the Dutch manager endured three of his goalkeepers being ruled out, describing how such an event can ‘kill your season’ if not managed carefully. That experience will undoubtedly be driving the overhaul between the sticks this summer.

This overhaul is more dependent on Henderson than De Gea however.

The Spaniard will depart Old Trafford on a free. While the unburdening of his astronomical wages will be a boost to United’s finances, his exit will not impact things from an FFP perspective. Put simply, De Gea will not help pave the way for his successor economically.

Which is what makes Nottingham Forest’s interest so valuable. Their intention to ‘pay a fee of around £30 million’ for Henderson would prove a FFP treasure as he constitutes an academy player and, thus, his transfer fee is positively amortized in its entirety.

These types of FFP injection are key to United’s ability to spend the money required to continue improving ten Hag’s squad. Dean Henderson’s potential move to Nottingham Forest may be one of the most important pieces of business United engage in all summer.

