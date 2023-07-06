Manchester United stars are back in town as pre-season begins



Manchester United have officially resumed for the start of pre-season.

Erik ten Hag and several of his wards were spotted arriving at Carrington this morning, ahead of United’s first game of pre-season.

Ten Hag’s men will be taking on Leeds in Oslo in just six days and will want to get the ball rolling sharply.

Some big names were missing from the group that resumed, however.

As The People’s Person has previously reported, United will be expecting their stars back in two groups, as some players have had an extended season due to an international break right at the end of the season.

These include players like Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, Alejandro Garnacho, and others who fans will be queuing up to see as the Reds begin their pre-season tour.

There is plenty to celebrate in the interim, however, as last season’s breakout star, Lisandro Martinez, is back on the grass and is expected to be ready for the Leeds game.

Amad Diallo, who has impressed away on loan with Sunderland, was also pictured around Carrington.

There are question marks over whether or not he’ll be ready for the first team this season or if he needs another loan spell.

With Antony currently United’s only other recognised right winger, fans will be hoping the former turns out to be the case.

United’s new number 7, Mason Mount, was also spotted at Carrington today, getting the lay of the land.

"It became clear that I wasn't in Chelsea's plans." ❌ Mason Mount at Carrington to talk through his move to Man Utd… 💭 pic.twitter.com/ZPDbDD0Vlu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 6, 2023

United fans will be expecting a few more faces before the summer transfer window closes.

But as the sale of the club lingers and potentially complicates matters, it will be a nervous wait to see who joins the squad and who leaves ahead of next season.

