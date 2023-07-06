Manchester United targetting Bayern Munich’s Yann Sommer as reserve keeper



Manchester United may have sealed their first signing of the summer but they still have a lot of ground to cover especially with regards to the goalkeeping situation.

David de Gea is currently a free agent after United rescinded previously agreed terms to put a whole new deal with greater wage reduction on the table at the last minute.

The club still plan to hold talks with the Spaniard but he is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia and Turkey and he does not want to play second-fiddle.

United are trying to agree a deal with Inter Milan for Andre Onana. The Cameroonian has worked under Ten Hag at Ajax and is well-versed with the manager’s demands.

United’s GK mess rages on

However, a difference in valuation remains but both parties are confident a compromise can be reached.

However, that does not solve all their problems. Academy graduate Dean Henderson wants to leave and his move to Nottingham Forest is being held up due to the uncertainty surrounding the whole goalkeeping situation.

Add to it Tom Heaton’s wish to play regularly and there is a real concern United might be without a backup keeper once the season starts.

The Peoples Person had reported that there is a prospect of United eyeing a backup keeper with the list including the likes of Justin Bijlow of Feyenoord, Fenerbahce’s Altay Bayındır and unheralded Zion Suzuki of Japan.

TEAMtalk have now reported that their first-choice back-up option is Yann Sommer of Bayern Munich. The Swiss keeper has long been on United’s potential list of targets.

Last January, he sealed a move to the Bavarian giants and helped them win the Bundesliga title after keeping eight clean sheets in 25 appearances while conceding just 31 goals.

“Manchester United maintain an interest in Switzerland international goalkeeper Yann Sommer, TEAMtalk understands.

“Sommer is a player Man Utd have liked for a long time and they think the 34-year-old is ideal to come in this summer.

Yann Sommer is the perfect reserve keeper

“Sommer, though, does have a year left on his current deal with Bayern Munich – but it is believed they would be open to a deal.”

Bayern paid €9million for his services to Borussia Mönchengladbach and they will ask for similar if they are to sell.

Sommer is the ideal backup considering his vast experience and the fact that he is confident with the ball at his feet and commanding in his box.

Bayern recently beat United to secure the services of Serie A champion Kim Min-jae from Napoli and United could do likewise by securing Sommer’s signature.

However, with a striker yet to come and considering the budget tightrope United are balancing on, player sales will need to be conducted before deals for backup options can be worked on.