Manchester United Women sign Reading’s Gemma Evans

After a series of big name exits this summer, Manchester United have made their first step towards rebuilding.

Today, they announced the signing of Welsh international Gemma Evans on a permanent deal.

Evans has previously played in the WSL for Bristol City and Reading and was ranked third-highest in the WSL for shots blocked (19 in total), last campaign.

Talking about the move to the Reds, Evans said, “It’s a massive honour to sign here. It’s something I’ve dreamt about.”

She continued, “The ambition of the club is what brought me here. Seeing how well the girls did last year was amazing. It’s just an unbelievable feeling to be here now.”

“The progression of the club is something I want to be onboard with and help build on the amazing foundations already here.”

Meanwhile, head coach, Marc Skinner said, “Gemma will bring a wealth of experience to our playing squad and offer even more versatility to our playing style.”

He continued, “Her international credentials and WSL experience will help us, as we navigate multiple competitions. We are delighted to welcome Gemma into our Manchester United family.”

Director of women’s football, Polly Bancroft commented on the signing, “We are delighted that Gemma has chosen to join us at Manchester United. Her defensive knowledge and overall understanding of the game will be invaluable to our squad, as we compete on several fronts this season.”

Evans has 50 international caps and will join her international teammate Hayley Ladd. The pair have worked well together at the back for Wales.

The announcement of the 26 year old defender’s arrival will bring a sigh of relief to fans as they have bid farewell to seven players and an assistant coach since the season finished.

Evans will hopefully be the first of a number of new signings the club will make.