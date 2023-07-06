“Only a matter of time”: Gianluca Di Marzio gives positive update about Andre Onana’s Man United move



The reliable Gianluca Di Marzio has indicated that Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana is inching closer to sealing a sensational transfer to Manchester United.

The Cameroonian has recently emerged as Erik ten Hag’s top target to replace David de Gea.

The Spaniard is no longer contracted to the Red Devils after his deal expired on 30 June. Talks are however expected to be held with De Gea in an effort to clarify his situation.

Meanwhile, a pursuit for Onana is intensifying. Earlier today, The Peoples Person covered a report which confirmed the submission of United’s second formal offer worth €50 million for the Inter star.

This came after an initial bid amounting to €45 million was rejected by the Serie A giants.

According to Di Marzio, work is being done behind the scenes to break the deadlock and everything is heading in the right direction.

As it stands, the 20-time English champions have not met Inter’s asking price of €60m but there is a belief the two parties can meet in the middle.

Di Marzio says, “The sensations are however positive on both sides and it seems that now it is only a matter of time for the Cameroonian to transfer.”

The Nerazzurri have identified Shakhtar’s Anatoliy Trubin as the player to fill their departing number one’s shoes.

Di Marzio’s report is backed by Sky Italy journalist Matteo Barzaghi, who explains that dealings between the two clubs could be wrapped up “early next week.”

Inter are prepared to accept a total package of €55m.

Situazione Onana. United arrivato verbalmente a 50 milioni bonus compresi. Ancora non abbastanza. Inter vuole 60 ma se inglesi salgono a 55…serve un altro rilancio. Se arriva, possibile chiusura inizio settimana prossima. @SkySport — Matteo Barzaghi (@MatteoBarzaghi) July 6, 2023

Football Insider states that Onana has already said “yes” to United.

The 27-year-old is receptive to the idea of making the switch to Old Trafford and working again with Ten Hag. The two enjoy a good relationship stemming from their time at Ajax.

