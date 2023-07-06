Rasmus Hojlund: Manchester United prepare £50 million bid for Atalanta striker



Manchester United are set to launch a £50 million bid for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

According to The Telegraph, United are looking to make him Erik ten Hag’s first-choice striker.

The report claims that a transfer may not be finalised until after the takeover.

Given the sale’s uncertainty, United have moved away from a deal for Harry Kane.

The Englishman has always been United’s preferred choice for the striker position. However, Daniel Levy’s reluctance to sell for anything less than an exorbitant amount has forced United to look at alternatives.

Hojlund is one of the most exciting forward across Europe.

He possesses the rare combination of pace, power and technical ability.

The 20 year old boasts of variety in his catalogue of goals.

Hojlund would be an excellent addition to United’s attack, adding dynamism and speed.

To finance the deal, the club may have to rely on sales.

United’s £115m losses over the past few years have made it difficult for them to manoeuvre in the market without certain Financial Fair Play restrictions.

The report states that United could be looking to offload one or all of Jadon Sancho, Harry Maguire, Fred, Scott McTominay, Anthony Martial, Alex Telles, Anthony Elanaga and Eric Bailly.