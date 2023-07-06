Scott McTominay: AS Roma interested in signing Manchester United midfielder



AS Roma are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Serie A club want to bolster their midfielder and view McTominay as an ideal option.

Roma manager Jose Mourinho was a big fan of the player during his time at United.

Mourinho loved McTominay’s physicality and often trusted him to start important games.

The 26 year old would fit in well at Roma and could be a brilliant addition to their squad.

McTomionay is not Erik ten Hag’s first choice, and United could consider offloading him this summer.

The club must generate a significant amount through sales if they wish to buy all their summer targets.

Financial Fair Play has restricted United this window.

After signing Mason Mount, Ten Hag is keen on adding at least a goalkeeper and a striker.

Inter’s Andre Onana and Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund are the prime targets, but a deal has yet to be agreed upon.

With United acting as erratic as ever, one can still expect plenty of surprises in the transfer window.

The uncertainty surrounding the takeover process makes it ever more chaotic.

