Both Scott McTominay and Fred will be sold by Man United this summer, report claims



Manchester United are trying to sell both Scott McTominay and Fred this summer, according to a new report.

With Mason Mount already added to the squad, both players have been linked with an exit, although it was generally reported that one or the other, but not both, would depart.

However, according to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, United boss Erik ten Hag is “intent on offloading” both stars, as well as Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho.

“Fulham … retain interest in Fred while both West Ham United and Newcastle United have been monitoring Scott McTominay, depending on movements with both,” Delaney says.

“Arsenal are expected to hold a medical for Declan Rice in the next 48 hours, which will likely see West Ham accelerate plans to replace the England midfielder amid a new recruitment structure.”

Fred has also been reported to be attracting interest from Saudi Arabia.

It would be a surprise if both stars were to be sold at the same time from an already threadbare midfield.

Casemiro, Mount, Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek are the only recognised midfielders left in the squad, unless another player is signed – Sofyan Amrabat has been linked, but this seems unlikely given the limited budget reported.

One of the two academy stars who seemed closest to joining the senior group, Zidane Iqbal has been sold to FC Utrecht, leaving just Kobbie Mainoo as a serious candidate.

If Delaney is wrong and one or other of “McFred” is kept, it looks more likely to be Fred than McTominay.

Ten Hag has tended to select the Brazilian ahead of the Scotsman.

A recent comparative analysis of their passing statistics also revealed that Fred was superior to the academy graduate in most key measures.

The main thing in McTominay’s favour is that he is just that – an academy graduate – so there is club loyalty and home grown status to consider in his favour.