Clubs believe Man United are prepared to sell Harry Maguire for £35 million



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is “intent on offloading” Harry Maguire, according to a new report.

The United skipper lost his place in the starting line-up early on in the Ten Hag era, when Lisandro Martinez was signed from Ajax to partner Raphael Varane at centre-back.

Initially, Maguire appeared to be first reserve for the starting duo, but as the 2022/23 progressed, he slipped further down the pecking order, with Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw deputising for the starters instead of the former Leicester man.

Since the season has ended, reports suggesting Maguire will be sold and those suggesting he wants to stay and fight for his place have come in equal measure.

However, The Independent’s Miguel Delaney says that he is now “edging closer to an exit”.

“West Ham United are among the clubs that have so far expressed tentative interest but have been put off by the cost of any deal,” Delaney writes.

The reporter also believes that United are prepared to drop their asking price by quite a bit in an effort to precipitate his departure.

“The Old Trafford hierarchy have set a value of £50m but buying clubs believe he is actually available for £35m,” he says.

As has been reported previously, Maguire’s £190,000 per week wages are a problem. Delaney says that this might make a loan more viable, but with United desperate to make sales to balance the books and satisfy Financial Fair Play requirements, that might not be ideal.

It may be more likely that some sort of compensation package is agreed with the England man in order for him agree to take a lower-paying job elsewhere.

For example, West Ham’s highest earner, Lucas Paqueta, earns £150,000 per week. If the Hammers were to offer Maguire the same deal, United could offer to pay the difference of £40,000 per week for the duration of what would have been the remainder of his contract, two years. This would mean a golden handshake of £4.16m.

Other clubs reported to have an interest in the former Leicester man include Aston Villa, Inter Milan and Spurs.

Now the wrong side of 30, Maguire would surely benefit from a fresh start at a club where he can command a regular starting berth, something which England manager Gareth Southgate has stressed is needed if he is to retain his place with the Three Lions.