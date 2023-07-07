Eintracht Frankfurt looking to add “Kylian Mbappe premium” to Randal Kolo Muani’s transfer fee next year



“Manchester United tax” has become a common theme of this transfer window but for one of their targets, the “tax” is reportedly not restricted to them.

Fabrizio Romana (via Here We Go podcast) reports that Eintracht Frankfurt believe they can get close to €150-160 million for star forward Randal Kolo Muani after he starts alongside Kylian Mbappe in the Euros.

The club is banking on the fact that his performance in the tournament next year will amp up the price even more, so they might not even sell him this year.

Earlier reports stated that any negotiation for him will start at a base price of around €100 million.

United were credited with an interest, along with many other European teams, including a potential homecoming in France with Paris Saint-Germain.

Kolo Muani had his breakout season in 2022/23, scoring 23 goals and dishing out 17 assists in just 46 appearances as he made himself a regular for the well-stocked French National team as well.

He played a rotation role in their World Cup campaign which saw them lose to Argentina in the final.

With his contract running till 2027, Frankfurt are well within their rights to ask for an exorbitant amount.

However, this reported price tag of €150-160 million seems to be a “hands-off” warning more than a negotiating stance.

The French striker has only one world-class season under his belt and would need to prove his consistency before any club agrees to pay that amount.

Moreover, the gamble of waiting for a big international tournament to spike a player’s value goes both ways.

In a stocked France team, if Kolo Muani doesn’t get enough chances to contribute, or fails to light up the tournament, Frankfurt might have to settle for even less than €100 million they’re demanding this year as another year of his contract will have been spent.

United, for their part, looked to have moved on from him. The club is locked in negotiations with Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund who is four years younger and far cheaper, albeit a bit raw.

For that reported price tag for Muani, it is probable that other clubs take the same stance as United.

