Erik ten Hag to use Alejandro Garnacho more to help Marcus Rashford avoid burnout



After Manchester United’s capture of Mason Mount from Chelsea, the attention has shifted towards the acquisition of a new goalkeeper and a striker.

Erik ten Hag is desperate to bolster his options ahead of his second season in charge in which he will have to navigate through the Champions League group stage and possibly mount a Premier League title charge.

He wants reinforcements for multiple areas and also plans to ensure there is enough squad depth this time around to compete on all four fronts.

Ten hag’s plans to improve United’s attacking depth

United scored the least amount of goals last season among the top seven teams and that is something he wants to avoid, hence the plans to bid for Atalanta wonderkid Rasmus Hojlund.

In his debut campaign, Ten Hag mainly relied on Marcus Rashford and he ended up playing too much and his form fizzled out towards the end of the campaign.

In order to avoid that, Ten Hag wants to use Alejandro Garnacho a lot more, not as a substitute but as a starter. This will allow Rashford to be at his optimum self for the big games and he will also be rotated as a striker when required.

“Erik ten Hag is set to use Alejandro Garnacho as a first-team player in the new season. We are told that the Manchester United coach wants to interchange the youngster and Marcus Rashford, who he thought overworked last season.

“The Dutchman feels that Rashford was close to burnout and so will look to rotate the side’s attack next term,” a Football Transfers report stated.

Garnacho on the left, no space for Sancho

This shows how much the Argentine has impressed the new manager and it will be interesting to see whether he will be up for the challenge.

With Garnacho earmarked for a left wing role and Rashford to play both on the wing and upfront as when required, it leaves very little room in the squad for Jadon Sancho.

He does not have a place on the right wing either as the Dutch boss is reportedly happy to use returning loanee Amad Diallo as backup for Antony.

“We understand Ten Hag wants to play Garnacho out on the left, his new striker down the middle, and either Antony, Amad Diallo, and sometimes Mason Mount on the right. Jadon Sancho is surplus to requirements at Old Trafford,” the report further stated.