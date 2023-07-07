Jose Mourinho eyeing move for struggling Manchester United star Donny van de Beek



Manchester United have officially announced their first deal of the summer transfer window and it is going to have massive ramifications for the season ahead.

United saw Chelsea reject three bids before they landed Mason Mount and he has already passed his medical and has been given the prestigious No 7 jersey.

The England international revealed that from whatever he has spoken with United manager Erik ten Hag, he sees himself as the central midfielder alongside Casemiro.

The 24-year-old is a versatile playmaker, capable of playing as the 8, as the attacking midfielder and even on the wings when required.

Mount’s arrival means danger for Donny

Last season, Ten Hag saw three of his midfielder suffer from long-term injuries and it is clear that Mount has a huge role to play considering United’s Champions League nights.

The Englishman’s arrival, however, is not great news for Donny van de Beek who almost has a similar profile in terms pf positional versatility.

The Dutchman has not enjoyed the best of times in Manchester since his €39million move from Ajax back in 2020. He has started a total of 23 games in three seasons.

Former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not really trust him and interim boss Ralf Rangnick sent him out on loan to Everton in a bid to help him regain his form.

That did not work out and it was expected that his former manager’s arrival would herald his renaissance. But things have not worked out under Ten Hag as well.

The 26-year-old managed just four starts before he suffered a season-ending injury and whenever he played, he hardly touched the ball and looked lost.

With United walking a tight rope in terms of finances, the former Ajax star is expected to be offloaded and his sale could help the club raise capital for further additions.

The Peoples Person has reported about AC Milan’s interest in the Dutchman while he was also offered to other Serie A outfits on loan.

Roma want Donny

Former United manager Jose Mourinho could end his Premier League nightmare by bringing him to AS Roma. Fichajes have reported that the Portuguese is an admirer and his club could pay €20million for his services.

“Roma would try to reinforce their midfield with a footballer who has the approval of the Portuguese coach José Mourinho, who has been the main supporter of said signing, for which they could pay close to 20 million euros.

“Mou himself has put Van de Beek’s name on the table as a possible alternative to improve the Roma squad for 2023/2024, seeking to solve the worrying lack of depth in the squad.”

The midfielder is valued at €13million as per Transfermarkt and his United contract is valid until 2025. At this stage, such an offer seems to be the best option for both player and club.