Lautaro Martinez: Manchester United eye deal for Inter Milan striker



Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Inter’s Lautaro Martinez.

According to The Express, the Red Devils are trying to negotiate a deal for the Argentine striker.

The club are confident of wrapping up a deal for Inter’s goalkeeper Andre Onana and could now look at Martinez.

United have been long admirers of Martinez, tracing back to 2020.

He was being considered as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

United were unwilling to pay Inter’s asking price of £94 million and opted out of the deal.

With Erik ten Hag in desperate need of attacking reinforcements, United could restart negotiations for the 25 year old.

Martinez is an all-round striker, very strong on the ball. He is an aggressive presser, something that Ten Hag will love.

The Argentine is great with his back to goal, linking up play with his fellow attackers.

While he does need to improve his finishing, the sheer volume of chances he creates for himself is a testament to his intelligent movement.

Martinez was a vital part of Argentina’s world-cup winning campaign.

He is valued at around £62 million, as per Transfermarkt and could be well worth the price.

