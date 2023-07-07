Man United legend Edwin van der Sar stable in intensive care after brain hemorrhage



Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar is critically ill after being taken to hospital with bleeding on the brain.

Van der Sar, who recently stepped down as CEO of Ajax, was in Croatia where he was rushed into intensive care with what The Daily Mail describes as a brain hemorrhage.

Ajax broke the news on social media this afternoon, reassuring fans that the former goalkeeper is in a “stable condition”.

“On Friday, Edwin van der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain. He’s currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition.

“Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow. Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking of you,” the club tweeted.

Van der Sar is one of the best goalkeepers ever to wear the Manchester United jersey.

He played 266 times for the Red Devils, keeping an incredible 135 clean sheets, easily the best average per game of all United’s keepers since records began.

He also got 130 caps for the Netherlands.

United was his last club as a player, having enjoyed spells at Ajax, Juventus and Fulham.

He has gone on to become one of the most respected figures in the football administration world after his retirement.

Everyone at the Peoples Person is deeply concerned by the news and we wish Edwin a speedy and complete recovery.