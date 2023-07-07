Man United target Jeremie Frimpong inches closer to Arsenal move



Arsenal appear to have intensified their pursuit of long-term Erik ten Hag target, Jeremie Frimpong.

The Peoples Person has previously reported that Arsenal are preparing a bid for the player, and things may now be intensifying on that front.

As Sport Bild reporter Christian Falk reports, the Dutch right-back is open to a move to North London, as it emerges that United may have other areas of interest this summer.

Erik ten Hag is known to be a strong admirer of Frimpong, and at the start of the transfer window, Man United were thought to have a free run at the player.

Complications have cropped up, however, which have meant that United’s interest may have cooled for the time being, a gap that Arsenal are prepared to exploit.

The main obstacle in United’s pursuit of Frimpong is the club’s limited budget in the transfer window.

Under UEFA regulations, United will supposedly not be able to spend more than £120m without selling any current players. In reality, if the club’s owners were willing to sanction it, United could find ways to spend significantly more.

With the Glazers being extremely reluctant to invest in transfers, the proposed sale of the club has been viewed as being United’s best chance of acquiring the finances needed to operate effectively in the transfer market.

However, the sale is yet to materialise, again, due to the Glazer family dragging their feet.

This has meant that Ten Hag has had to prioritise the positions that he deems most critical ahead of next season’s challenge.

Further complicating his interest in Frimpong is the fact that United’s two current right-backs, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and Diogo Dalot, have had excellent seasons, with both players making a strong case for their futures at Old Trafford.

Dalot, in particular, has been handed a five-year contract, indicating that he is viewed as having a long-term future at the club.

In stark contrast to United, Arsenal are not financially constrained, and have already acted boldly with a record-breaking move for Declan Rice, along with Chelsea castaway, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber, a former United target.

