Manchester United are close to securing a transfer for Andre Onana



Manchester United are reportedly close to signing Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana.

According to Fabrizio Romano, United will lodge a final bid soon. The deal is expected to be complete by next week.

Manchester United are now really close to signing André Onana! Positive round of talks, final bid to arrive soon then done deal. 🚨🚨🔴 #MUFC Told deal will be SEALED by the end of next week. Personal terms agreed. ✈️ Man United want Onana to travel for USA pre season tour. pic.twitter.com/f4lRQ0L1Ir — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2023

He tweeted: “Manchester United are now really close to signing André Onana!”

“Positive round of talks, final bid to arrive soon, then done deal.”

” Told deal will be SEALED by the end of next week. Personal terms agreed. Man United want Onana to travel for USA pre-season tour.”

United’s previous offer was worth €50 million, including add-ons, with Inter holding out for €60million.

As per reliable reports, there was a sense of optimism from those negotiating that a compromise could be sought.

With David de Gea out of contract, United are without a number one.

Dean Henderson looks likely to leave United, with a report claiming that Nottingham Forest are keen on signing him.

United are finally looking at addressing the goalkeeping situation, which has plagued them for the past few years.

De Gea has been a great servant to the club. However, his performances have gradually declined.

Ten Hag prefers a goalkeeper who is more confident on the ball, allowing him to play out from the back.

Onana is the ideal fit for United, and the manager will be delighted that the deal is close to being completed.

