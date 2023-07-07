Manchester United could use Jadon Sancho as a makeweight in Harry Kane move



Manchester United may have sealed the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea, but a lot of business is still left to be completed.

United are close to agreeing a fee with Inter Milan for goalkeeper Andre Onana while also preparing to bid for Atalanta wonderkid Rasmus Hojlund.

But with funds tight, both deals and further acquisitions will depend on how much United can bring in through player sales.

And as per The Independent, manager Erik ten Hag has seemingly identified the likes of club captain Harry Maguire, midfield duo Fred and Scott McTominay and inconsistent Jadon Sancho as the first batch of players to be sold.

ETH plans to sell Sancho

“Erik ten Hag is intent on offloading Harry Maguire, Fred, Scott McTominay and Jadon Sancho in the next two weeks to kickstart a badly needed streamlining of the Manchester United squad, as he seeks to mount a title challenge for next season.”

Not many United fans could have expected that the Bundesliga-conquering Sancho they were buying for £73million would fail to replicate even a-third of that form.

The England international has been a shadow of his former self, afraid to take his man on and timid in his duels. His confidence is at an all-time low which could be seen from his hesitancy to shoot when presented with an opportunity.

But due to his enormous potential. Ten Hag persisted with him but due to the budget shortage, he is now open to moving him on.

Interestingly, a lot of clubs have expressed an interest in his services with Tottenham Hotspur among them.

The same Spurs that are hell-bent against allowing club captain Harry Kane to join the Reds. He was Ten Hag’s first focus before Daniel Levy’s decision of not strengthening a direct rival.

But if at all they return for Sancho, he could be used as a makeweight in a potential deal for Kane. “It is understood that Sancho has been broached as a possible sale to Tottenham Hotspur but there hasn’t been much feedback yet.

Sancho for Kane?

“United would ideally see him as a makeweight in any move for Harry Kane but the England record scorer’s future remains uncertain and is actually widely seen as one of those that could “unlock” the rest of the transfer market.”

“Even though Kane’s preference would be to go to Old Trafford, it is currently seen as highly unlikely due to the difficulty of negotiating with Daniel Levy.”

Kane is currently being wooed by Bayern Munich who are planning to offer Spurs £100m while Spurs also plan to offer him a new deal.

It will be interesting to see whether any move materialises or whether the possibility of a Bosman transfer opens up.