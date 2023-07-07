Manchester United earmark three potential departures in order to fund moves for Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund



Manchester United may have sealed their first signing of the summer transfer window but key areas still need further reinforcements.

Mason Mount will bring energy and creativity to the midfield after Erik ten Hag saw four midfielders suffer injuries while quite a few were deemed not good enough.

However, prior to the window’s commencement, United’s top two priorities were signing a ball-playing goalkeeper and an elite striker.

The goalkeeper chase seems to be nearing its conclusion with the Red Devils close to agreeing a fee with Inter Milan for their Champions League hero Andre Onana.

United eyeing a GK and striker next

The Cameroonian played under Ten Hag at Ajax and is well-versed with the manager’s demands, making him the perfect choice to come in and replace long-serving keeper David de Gea.

The striker chase is a little bit more complicated. The 20-time English league champions’ first preference was to try and sign Harry Kane from Tottenham.

Despite having only a year left in his deal, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is adamant that he will not sell to a domestic rival and would either hope to keep him long-term or sell to a foreign club.

That forced the Reds to shift their focus elsewhere and they are currently in the process of preparing a bid for Atalanta wonderkid Rasmus Hojlund.

United are reportedly preparing a £50 million bid for the young Dane but as The Peoples Person had revealed earlier, United have around £100million in the bank to spend.

In order to secure both Serie A stars, United will need to raise capital through player sales. And as reported by talkSPORT, the Reds have already identified which players are going to be sold first.

“United are eyeing Hojlund to join alongside another Serie A export in the shape of Andre Onana, who could arrive from Inter Milan this transfer window.

“But talkSPORT understands that Ten Hag must sell players to bolster his funds with Dean Henderson, Fred and Anthony Elanga likely to leave in the coming weeks.”

Henderson wants to play regularly and get back into the England squad with Nottingham Forest prepared to pay £30million for the United academy graduate.

Sales required to fund further moves

Henderson is unlikely to usurp Onana and does not plan on playing second-fiddle. So a move away makes sense for both parties.

As for Fred, the Brazilian’s place is under threat following Mount’s acquisition with the former Chelsea star revealing he prefers playing where Fred usually does.

The likes of Fulham and Roma have expressed an interest while Saudi clubs are also chasing his signature.

Elanga hardly played under Ten Hag and with superior options available, it makes sense for the Swede to ply his trade elsewhere. But he should not be sold in a cut-price deal considering he is a full international with loads of potential.