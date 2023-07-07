Manchester United hold ‘extensive talks’ with Rasmus Højlund – Report



Manchester United have begun ‘extensive talks’ with Rasmus Højlund as the club continues their search for a new number nine.

Erik ten Hag had made the position a priority this summer, but efforts had yielded little return so far. That appears to have changed.

While Harry Kane was reportedly the first-choice target, his transfer this summer is increasingly unlikely, with neither the player willing to force the move nor Daniel Levy willing to entertain a deal to a Premier League rival. Sources at Old Trafford have revealed the club are reluctant to ‘play games’ with the notoriously difficult Spurs chairman.

The Manchester Evening News believes United have now firmly switched attention towards the Danish striker, Højlund. John Murtough is engaging in direct conversation with Atalanta over a ‘possible deal’ for a player United have been ‘tracking’ for months.

A fee of €100million (£85.39m) has been mooted but it is felt this is subject to negotiation. TalkSPORT confirms discussions have ‘already taken place over an initial fee’ with United seeking to close a deal this summer.

Ten Hag has reportedly already contacted Højlund on multiple occasions by video, with the Dutch manager revealing in a separate interview how ‘keen to come’ to United the players he has spoken to are this summer, in comparison to last.

Højlund experienced something of a break-out year last season, having only joined Atalanta from Sturm Gaz in the summer. Possessing the frame of a classic number nine, with the athleticism and quickness of a modern forward, the Danish striker has drawn comparison to a fellow Norde – Erling Haaland.

Ten goals in all competitions for Atalanta last season suggests the parallels to Manchester City’s number nine are premature, but six goals in four games at international level offers an insight into Højlund’s future.

Adding further fuel to the fire is the Dane’s choice of representation. Samuel Luckhurst reports Kees Vos, head of the SEG International Agency, is believed to be representing Højlund since May. Ten Hag is also represented by Vos.

SEG are ‘attempting to help engineer a transfer’ for Højlund’s relocation from Italy to England, suggesting the player desires the move as much as his potential new manager.

A deal of this magnitude will always be complex, but the willingness for its completion from so many competing parties is a positive sign for United fans, despite fears over a budget which would not enable such a transfer fee.

As brilliantly reported here by The Peoples Person, concerns surrounding United’s summer spending are dubious at best. Ten Hag will not be constrained by a reduced budget, with the money existing for a Højlund deal, as well as moves for Andre Onana and the already confirmed Mason Mount.

This deal appears well on its way to completion. United may finally secure the new number nine their manager has been yearning for.

