

Saudi Arabian clubs have emerged as a formidable threat to European giants this summer transfer window and Manchester United could feel the effects soon.

Gianluca di Marzio reports that clubs in Saudi have reached out to United target Sofyan Amrabat to gauge his interest in a move to the Gulf country.

It comes after reports of Saudi interest in other United targets like Andre Onana and Adrien Rabiot.

The Fiorentina midfielder’s contract expires in 2024 and his exit has seemed inevitable. Along with United, other clubs have also been credited with an interest.

The People’s Person earlier reported that he was admired by Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid.

However, Di Marizo states that the approach by Saudi clubs is the only “concrete” offer he has for now.

Amrabat was close to moving to Barcelona in the January transfer window before the Spanish champions’ financial troubles scuppered it.

They eventually signed Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer, closing the door for Amrabat.

United have also been looking for a midfielder who plays deeper after signing a more attack-minded player in Mason Mount.

It was reported that personal terms had been agreed with Amrabat but negotiations with Fiorentina haven’t begun yet.

This summer alone, many world-class players have moved to Saudi Arabia. Karim Benzema headlines a crop that includes established Premier League talent like Ruben Neves.

It is likely that money won’t be a problem for clubs in Saudi Arabia. At United, he will probably play second-fiddle to Casemiro, who is the undisputed first-choice defensive midfielder while being on a lower wage than what will be offered in the Middle East.

United have other priorities in the transfer market right now anyways, with a deal for Onana close and negotiations ongoing for Rasmus Hojlund.

Therefore, it won’t be a big blow to their plans if Amrabat ends up moving to Saudi Arabia. It might actually clear up the first-team path somewhat for talented academy graduates like Kobbie Mainoo to have intermittent appearances.

