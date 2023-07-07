

A dark cloud could be lifted soon from Manchester United. After all the charges were dropped against Mason Greenwood, it is expected that United will soon take a decision on how to proceed with his playing future.

While it is unlikely that he is integrated straight back into the team, a loan spell seems like the most probable option.

United might not cut the cord completely and various reports have begun linking him to many clubs across Europe, mainly on loan.

Here are three potential options for Mason Greenwood’s next club.

Atalanta

A straight swap in the works, perhaps as a sweetener?

It is no surprise that United are locked in negotiations with Atalanta for striker Rasmus Hojlund. The Dane was the forward with the most minutes at the club last season.

If United manage to get their hands on him, Atalanta will be in the market for a striker. Sending Greenwood on loan to Atalanta would serve multiple purposes.

It would make extracting Hojlund easier as the Bergamo club won’t have to worry about an immediate replacement. It would soothe Atalanta’s worries as they will have a full year to scout potential long-term alternatives instead of panic buying a replacement.

Greenwood would also be away from the glare at Old Trafford. It will undoubtedly follow him now throughout his career due to the evidence present in the public court, but rehabilitation away from familiar grounds will be the way to go.

Some reports have announced that terms have already been agreed, although their reliability is unclear at this point.

I have been told that Mason Greenwood has reached an agreement with Atalanta.

Still, the optics- financial and sporting- work in this deal.

AS Roma

The Jose Mourinho connection means that pretty much any wantaway United player will be linked to AS Roma at one point or another.

The Portuguese has found his groove after a dull few years in management and his association with Roma has revitalised both the manager and the club.

However, this summer, Roma are embroiled in Financial Fair Play concerns. Free transfers have ruled the roost and some attacking reinforcements are needed.

Paulo Dybala is not a conventional striker and Tammy Abraham misses far too many chances for an elite number 9. Roma regularly underperformed their xG last season and could have been much more successful if they were clinical.

A match-fit Greenwood would provide that in abundance. A one-year loan would provide the Roman club with a fix for their issues at a minuscule price.

Of course, the optics question would be at the forefront of any deal for Greenwood. However, Mourinho’s cult of personality at Roma is so strong that if he backs the player, the fans will too.

Juventus

The Old Lady complete the Serie A sweep for Mason Greenwood’s next club options. Juventus might lose Dusan Vlahovic this summer which would leave a huge hole in the No 9 position.

They’ve signed Arkadiusz Milik from Olympique Marseille but over a long season, they need more.

In Greenwood, they would get a capable backup to Milik, and with improved match fitness, he might even supplant him as the first choice.

Massimiliano Allegri’s defence-first system needs a clinical striker who will make the most of the few high-quality chances the team will create every game.

Greenwood would provide that while barely making a dent in their finances. The People’s Person also reported earlier about Juventus’ links with him.

As always, the disclaimer to any deal for Greenwood would be the court of public opinion. United are yet to make a final decision on his future but a loan deal to Serie A makes the perfect sense. He would be playing in European competitions at a top-five league under a somewhat reduced spotlight.

As unfortunate as it might be for a section of supporters, a good season on loan would do wonders for his chances of returning to United and becoming a contributor again.

