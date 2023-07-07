Southampton make contact with Manchester United over loan move for Amad Diallo



Despite getting one signing through the doors, Manchester United have plenty more to ponder with regards to both incomings and outgoings as the pre-season tour edges ever closer.

Players have already started arriving at Carrington for training. United are currently locked in talks with Inter Milan for goalkeeper Andre Onana and are weighing up a bid for Rasmus Hojlund of Atalanta.

In order to realise these transfers, the club will need to offload multiple first-team stars while the futures of quite a few academy graduates also hangs in the balance.

Multiple academy graduates face uncertain futures

As Erik ten Hag has shown with the transfers of Zidane Iqbal and James Garner last summer, he is prepared to cut loose academy graduates should they not be good enough.

Quite a few youngsters are under the scanner. Hannibal Mejbri impressed in spurts during his Birmingham City loan and there is a chance that he might be offloaded permanently.

Amad Diallo is another young star whose future is not certain. Fans are excited to see what he can produce after a terrific loan spell at Sunderland.

He was their top-scorer and was adjudged as the Black Cats’ Young Player of the Year. He almost single-handedly took them to the Championship play-offs.

The Ivorian managed 14 goals and four assists in 43 appearances across all competitions for the Black Cats and the next step is ideally either becoming a regular at United or earning a loan move to a Premier League club.

The Peoples Person has already pointed out the difficulties associated with a Premier League loan move and how the chances of success diminish rapidly and hence another Championship spell cannot be ruled out.

Football Insider have now reported that Southampton, who got relegated last season, are eyeing a temporary move for Diallo with new manager Russell Martin a “huge admirer” of the 20-year-old.

Saints want Amad on loan for immediate PL return

“Southampton have made contact with Man United about the possibility of loaning winger Amad Diallo for the 2023-24 campaign, sources have told Football Insider.

“New Saints boss Russell Martin is a huge admirer of the 20-year-old and sees him as someone who can fire his side to an immediate Premier League return.”

Diallo certainly has the potential to succeed at United and Ten Hag will give him chances during pre-season to judge whether he can make an impact during the course of the season.

But things will not be easy considering Mason Mount’s versatility, Ten Hag’s preference to play Bruno Fernandes on the wing and Antony’s price tag.

However, his contract is till 2025 and time is running out for the £37m star to establish himself in Manchester. Another successful Championship loan spell might just open the doors for him.