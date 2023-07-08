Andre Onana apartment hunting in Manchester as official announcement expected this midweek



Manchester United’s second signing is almost through the door after the capture of Mason Mount from Chelsea.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sports reports that Andre Onana is already looking for a “comfortable apartment in Manchester” to reach Trafford Training Center in Carrington.

It states that a third and definitive bid, which will break the €50 million barrier is arriving soon after which an official announcement will come on “Tuesday or Wednesday”.

The People’s Person recently reported that United were close to securing an agreement for the Cameroonian and this seems to confirm the same.

United will finally have a modern goalkeeper between the posts while Inter, armed with cash from his and Marcelo Brozovic’s sale, will finally be able to pursue a new goalkeeper and Romelu Lukaku.

The report states that the club again met with Onana’s entourage recently and finally decided to bid more to secure the target quickly.

Erik ten Hag is reportedly driving the process behind the single-minded chase for Onana, as he also rejected alternatives offered by the club when an agreement for him was not close. The manager wants him for the start of pre-season so he can get familiar with his new teammates and surroundings before the season begins.

United’s pre-season fixtures begin with a game against Leeds United on July 12 in Oslo.

It is unlikely that Onana plays in that one but the speed at which this is developing, an appearance against Olympique Lyon on July 19 cannot be ruled out.

His signing will all but end David de Gea’s chances of a new contract at the club.

United are also in touch with Zion Suzuki of Urawa Red Diamonds who might come in as a backup to Onana.

With that, a complete overhaul of a huge problem position for Ten Hag will have been completed in a quick time.

