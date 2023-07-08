

The striker’s market is hot in this summer transfer window and it is reflected in the interest shown in FC Porto’s Mehdi Taremi.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo reports that Arsenal are the latest club to have registered an interest in the Iranian striker who scored 31 goals and dished out 14 assists last season.

Manchester United have been credited with an interest in the Porto forward who had his true breakout season last year.

In a costly striker’s market, 30-year-old Taremi would represent good value as his contract expires next year.

The report states that Taremi said “Soon you will know” when asked about where he would play in the 2023/24 season.

The Portuguese club are reportedly looking for a fee above €20 million for the forward and no tempting bids around that mark have arrived so far.

Arsenal have already spent close to €230 million so far, with two of their signings- Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice- also being United targets at one point.

Unlike United, who do not have a reliable first-team striker, Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, and recently signed Kai Havertz who can play that role.

Therefore, it is difficult to see where Taremi would fit into those plans.

Meanwhile, he would be guaranteed a first-team spot at United while playing in the Champions League. Other clubs to have registered an interest in him include Everton, AS Roma, Tottenham, Marseille, and Lille.

AC Milan are also looking at him as an alternative to Alvaro Morata but their one remaining non-European slot in squad registration might be a hindrance.

However, United can arguably offer the best project in terms of club prestige, financial terms, role at the club, as well as participation in the Champions League.

Taremi’s future is a story to keep an eye on, as regardless of Arsenal’s intervention, he might be United’s target to lose, especially if negotiations with Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund end up going nowhere.

