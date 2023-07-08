Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund agrees personal terms with Man United



Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, according to a new report.

The Red Devils have been in “extensive negotiations” with the Bergamo side over a deal for the 20 year old, with an opening bid of around €35 million having been rejected last week.

Hojlund publicly expressed his enthusiasm about the prospect of an Old Trafford switch recently and now, according to Football Insider, the player has agreed a deal for his contract with United.

The outlet claims that “sources have told Football Insider there is already a verbal agreement over personal terms between United and the Danish striker.”

This may have been aided by the fact that he is being represented by Erik ten Hag’s agent, Kees Voss, who is reportedly very active in negotiations in regard to this transfer.

United are expected to return with an improved bid for the young striker, dubbed “the new Haaland”.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla says that they are “studying a raise”, while Atalanta hold out for €60 million.

Despite reports from the British media that the Serie A side have asked for €100 million for the 15-goal man, Tuttomercatoweb explain that a fixed fee of half that amount – €50 million – will suffice.

“The idea is to have a fixed base of at least 50 million, with substantial bonuses that can bring the amount of the figure between 65 and 80 million, based on the difficulty of achieving certain team and individual goals,” the outlet claims.

There is also talk of either Mason Greenwood or Amad Diallo being offered on loan as a sweetener for the deal.

Pedulla believes that United want to close the deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana first before putting in an improved bid for Hojlund.

There is a danger in delaying the negotiation given that other clubs, notably Juventus, are registering a keen interest in the lofty Dane.