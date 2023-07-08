Casemiro admits to being surprised at the level of affection shown towards him by Man United fans



Manchester United star Casemiro has admitted his surprise at the level of affection and fan adoration displayed towards him by the club’s supporters.

Casemiro arrived at Old Trafford last summer from Real Madrid in a surprise £70m deal.

The Brazilian hit the ground running and has since almost instantly attained cult status at the Theatre of Dreams. Just one year into his tenure in England, he is already a fan favourite.

Last term, Casemiro played 51 games for the Red Devils and managed to score seven goals and register as many assists.

He was crucial in the team’s victory at Wembley in the Carabao Cup against Newcastle and in helping achieve a third-place finish in the Premier League.

The United number 18 exclusively spoke to Placar and conceded that he has been taken aback by the love afforded to him after just one campaign.

“Of course, everyone wants affection and respect, wants to mark an era of titles, but I didn’t imagine it would be so fast, this is very rewarding and has been surprising.”

“Everyone at the club has always been very affectionate, I felt loved from day one, which wasn’t easy after spending ten years at Real Madrid.”

“It’s the result of the work on the field, it was a very good mix of fans, employees, players, and this has been very important for my adaptation.”

The 31-year-old narrated how his move came to be. He explained that after United declared their interest, he first spoke with his family, who quickly said yes.

He added that he simply could not turn down the allure of playing for a club of United’s stature, especially considering he still felt capable and at the peak of his powers.

On the Premier League, Casemiro revealed, “The main thing is that there is no easy game here, the first place plays against the last and is not sure of winning. If you do it with only 90% of your strength, you lose.”

The São Paulo-born star stated that his main goals for the future are to win the World Cup with Brazil and restore United back to the pinnacle of European and English football.

