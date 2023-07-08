David de Gea: Manchester United goalkeeper leaves the club after 12 years



David de Gea has officially left Manchester United.

The Spaniard posted his farewell message to the fans on social media.

I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters. I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible… pic.twitter.com/6R7ezOEf1E — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) July 8, 2023

“I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters. I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years.”

“We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club.”

“I took incredible pride every time I pulled on this shirt to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world, was an honour only bestows upon a few lucky footballers.”

“It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here.”

“I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together. Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings.”

“Manchester will always be in my heart; Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me.”

De Gea has been a great servant to the club.

He has stood out as the only saving grace in the most dire moments.

His contributions to this great club will never be forgotten, no matter what his critics say.

United manager Erik ten Hag stated: “To have won player of the year awards from fans + teammates, each on four occasions, shows the level of performance.”

“He will be remembered as one of the very best goalkeepers in the history of the club.”

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.