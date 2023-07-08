Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to target a versatile forward after sealing Rasmus Hojlund’s signature



Manchester United’s first port of call during the summer transfer window was signing a midfielder. But a lot of work remains to be done ahead of Erik ten hag’s second season.

Prior to the window’s commencement, pretty much everyone in unison would have wanted the club to bring in another goalkeeper to replace David de Gea and an elite striker.

United are doing just that with talks with Inter Milan for Andre Onana close to fruition while the club are also weighing up a bid for Atalanta wonderkid Rasmus Hojlund.

ETH wants another forward

Both deals will require significant investment and player sales will be required before they can complete both moves and think about reinforcing further.

As per The Manchester Evening News, United’s transfer business is not expected to be concluded post the Dane’s signing as they are looking at adding another forward.

“Erik ten Hag’s preference is to sign another attacker as Manchester United hold discussions over Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund.

“Ten Hag wants an out-and-out striker and a forward who can play across the front three amid doubts over the futures of a number of United attackers.”

The initial plan was to go gung-ho for Tottenham Hotspur skipper Harry Kane but Daniel Levy’s reluctance to strengthen a direct rival has scuppered United’s chances of landing the England superstar.

The need to add a versatile forward is understandable considering the uncertain futures of several attackers.

The likes of Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho have flattered to deceive and they could be sold this summer as United seek to raise capital.

With so many attackers potentially leaving, a signing becomes necessary

There is also the possibility that Anthony Elanga could be moved on while Facundo Pellistri looks like he is going to spend time out on loan this season.

To add to this, despite a stunning loan spell at Sunderland, there is no guarantee that Amad Diallo can become a first-team star this term.

Samuel Luckhurst added in his report that Ten Hag’s perfect multi-functional forward was Cody Gakpo but United ended up losing the transfer race to Liverpool and will now have to find someone else.

It remains to be seen how United manage to find this missing piece amidst the budget tightrope they are walking on currently.