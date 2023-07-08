Jeremie Frimpong transfer: Contradicting reports emerge, Man United might still be leading the race



Manchester United might be back in for a long-term target of theirs who they appeared to have lost out on if recent reports are to be believed.

Florian Plettenberg reports that Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong’s links with Arsenal are “not a hot topic” at this stage.

He adds that United are still monitoring his situation and further developments could follow once the new owners are in place.

This contradicts recent reports that Frimpong was inching closer to the Gunners as United turned their priorities elsewhere.

While it is true that right-back is no longer a spot of bother at Old Trafford, Frimpong would represent great value for money at his reported price of £35 million.

The 22-year-old attacking full-back had 15 goal contributions in 34 league appearances last season, a remarkable return for a right-back.

United were reportedly one of the frontrunners for his signature as far back as April but their priorities shifted since then.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka came in from the cold and put in some encouraging performances while Diogo Dalot also secured his long-term future at the club with a new contract.

Reinforcements at this position were pushed further down when David de Gea’s contract expired and a new goalkeeper was needed urgently.

Now that United have secured Mason Mount for midfield and look close to signing Andre Onana to sort out their goalkeeping dilemma, it would make sense that they want to remain informed about Frimpong’s situation.

Arsenal already have Ben White for that position while new signing Jurrien Timber is also an able deputy there. Therefore, while Frimpong will have competition at United as well, he would arguably arrive as a first-choice option, which is not a certainty in North London.

United’s restrictive transfer budget has stopped them from working on multiple deals this summer. If/when the new owners arrive, that cloud might be lifted and they might go back in for the Dutch right-back.

After early days of pessimism, optimism again surrounds the walls at United.

