Man United tried to hijack Kim Min-jae’s move to Bayern Munich



South Korean centre back Kim Min-jae, known as “the monster”, is now a Bayern Munich player.

This is according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, who says that it was a “complicated” transfer.

Manchester United were believed to be leading the race to sign the Napoli star in the early part of the summer and it was looking like a certainty that he would sign for the Red Devils.

It was just a case of waiting until July 1st, when a window opened for two weeks that allowed clubs to sign the defender for a fee of around €50 – €60 million.

But somehow, United dropped the ball and let Bayern in, although they did attempt to seize back the initiative.

“Two weeks ago #MUFC tried to hijack the transfer but Kim only wanted to join Bayern. He rejected many top offers,” Plettenberg tweeted.

Given that Bayern had swooped in to steal the star from under United’s nose, the notion that the English club was the one doing the “hijacking” seems a little hypocritical.

Bayern have offered Kim a lucrative €230,000 per week contract, which could have helped persuade him to forgo other options.

Whether United will now still attempt to sign a centre back in this window remains to be seen.

The situation is complicated by the need to sign a new goalkeeper as David de Gea announced today he would not be returning to the club.

The fact that the club sale is yet to go through – a reason cited for the loss of the Kim deal – and that there is a lack of investment in the transfer budget both mean that Erik ten Hag might have to settle for what he has got in the defensive department.

Nonetheless, reports have been circulating claiming that the Red Devils have turned their attentions to Monaco’s €40m-rated Axel Disasi, having missed out on Kim.