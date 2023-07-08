Manchester United agree deal with Inter Milan to sign Andre Onana



Manchester United have finally agreed a deal to sign Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana.

According to Chris Wheeler (Daily Mail), the two clubs have agreed on the transfer, which should be completed next week.

Utd set to sign Andre Onana as De Gea’s replacement next week after agreeing terns with Inter Milan #mufc — Chris Wheeler (@ChrisWheelerDM) July 8, 2023

He tweeted: “Utd set to sign Andre Onana as De Gea’s replacement next week after agreeing terms with Inter Milan.”

Reliable journalist Angelo Mangiante (Sky Sports) confirmed the same.

After De Gea's farewell, all is ready for ✍️

André Onana from #Inter to #MUFC

€50m + €5m ✅ pic.twitter.com/9YhcXCn2pU — Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) July 8, 2023

United’s last offer for Onana was worth €50 million, including add-ons.

Inter were holding out for €60 million, but it now seems that the two clubs have come to a compromise.

David de Gea recently posted his farewell message on Twitter, confirming his exit from United.

This is another indication that the Onana deal is close to being finalised.

The. 27 year old is in his prime and he will be an excellent signing for United.

His ball-playing abilities will greatly assist the team and help in the build-up phase.

Onana had a good mentality, which could be seen in performances against Manchester City in the Champions League final.

He could prove to be game-changing for Ten Hag and his side.

