Manchester United and Liverpool set to battle it out for Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente



Manchester United are interested in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente.

According to Fichajes, the Red Devils will need to ward off competition from bitter rivals Liverpool for the Spain international.

The Peoples Person covered a report which stated that another midfield recruit is on the cards for Erik ten Hag this summer, even after the procurement of Mason Mount.

Earlier this week, United confirmed Mount’s arrival from Chelsea after weeks of haggling and negotiations between the two clubs.

Fichajes explains that amidst rumours Llorente is on his way out of the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, a huge financial offer from United or Liverpool could convince Diego Simeone to let his star player leave.

The Spanish giants value the 28-year-old at €60m.

This money would help the Rojiblancos to solve some of the financial constraints and dip into the market in search of alternatives for Llorente.

Under Simeone, the midfielder has been an important member of the team but in recent times, he has seen his displays and prominence take a dive.

This came after he was forced to drop his initial position as a second striker – a role he excelled at – to play deeper.

“This is a situation that is beginning to be worrying and that could lead to Marcos Llorente’s early goodbye despite having recently renewed his contract until June 30, 2026,” Fichajes notes.

Last season, Llorente played 22 La Liga games, managing one goal and two assists.

It’s however hard seeing United spending up to €60m on the player, with the club working on a tight transfer budget. There are also other more urgent and priority positions being considered including a goalkeeper and a striker.

