Manchester United could be stopped from any pursuing any deal for Kylian Mbappe due to UEFA ruling



Manchester United finally look to be moving quickly in the transfer market, but the same cannot be said about the takeover process, the effect of which might be felt on a certain signing.

The Sun reports that a “bizarre” UEFA ruling could stop United from pursuing a deal for Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe if Sheikh Jassim wins the takeover bid.

If the bid from Qatar fails to differentiate itself as an entity from PSG’s owners, any deal between the two clubs will be vetoed by UEFA.

It is because as per a recent UEFA ruling, two clubs with the same owners cannot act independently.

Get Football News France recently reported that UEFA had banned AC Milan and Toulouse from conducting business with each other as they are both owned by RedBird Capital Partners.

For United, this news hardly comes as a blow because there are a lot of steps in between before such a scenario can be realised.

Firstly, even though Sheikh Jassim’s bid is reportedly the favourite to win, no final decision has been taken as yet.

Secondly, the main point of his bid has always been that it is separate from the state of Qatar and PSG’s Qatar Investment Authority.

Third, and most importantly, Mbappe is not a realistic target for United, even though reports suggested that the Sheikh is looking to sign him if his bid wins.

The club has been linked with the French superstar in the past and his future is under doubt at PSG.

However, it is an open secret that he wants a move to Real Madrid in La Liga. So, other clubs would likely be wary of emptying their pockets on a player who would rather play elsewhere.

Still, the repercussions of Sheikh Jassim’s bid winning could be felt beyond Mbappe, especially if UEFA isn’t convinced about separated entities.

For now, it remains a wait-and-watch scenario as the takeover process develops into something more concrete.

