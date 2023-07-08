Manchester United interested in signing Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey – report



Mancheter United are interested in taking on Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, according to a report from Spain.

The Red Devils have already added one midfielder to their ranks in Mason Mount, with the England international completing a switch from Chelsea to Old Trafford.

A report covered by The Peoples Person suggested that Erik ten Hag is not yet done with overhauling his midfield department and one more acquisition in this area of the pitch could be made.

A player who has been repeatedly mentioned in recent days is Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat.

But according to Fichajes, United are also open to signing Partey, who looks certain to leave the Emirates this summer.

As per Fichajes, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has given his approval for the 30-year-old to be sold, following their move to scoop up Declan Rice from West Ham.

The Spanish publication insists that the feeling at United is they can give Partey the opportunity to play his best football – something he has been unable to achieve with the Gunners since he joined them in 2020 from Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal are intent on getting money from the sale of the Ghana international.

However, it seems far-fetched to say the least that United would make a move for Partey.

Apart from the fact that their North London rivals would be extremely reluctant to strengthen a direct rival in the Premier League, he would also command a hefty transfer fee.

Ten Hag’s priorities at the moment revolve around recruiting a goalkeeper and a striker, which makes a swoop for Partey all the more unlikely.

Last season, he made 33 league appearances for Arsenal and managed to score three goals.

