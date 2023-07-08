Manchester United players bid farewell to David de Gea



Manchester United players have been saying goodbye and paying tribute on social media to David de Gea, who announced this afternoon that he will not be returning to the club.

De Gea leaves after 12 years of service during which time he won the Sir Matt Busby player of the year award a joint record four times (honour shared with Cristiano Ronaldo).

His departure has been shrouded in controversy, as it was reported that United reneged on a contract offer which had been offered and signed by the Spaniard.

The Athletic have consistently claimed that this was on manager Erik ten Hag’s behest.

The 30 year old’s contract expired on June 30th but the club had said it was still in talks with him over a possible new deal.

De Gea’s farewell post today put paid to that notion once and for all.

Captain Harry Maguire was one of the first to comment on De Gea’s announcement, tweeting “All the best mate. Legend”.

Fred also tweeted a message of support, saying:

“What a great pleasure to play and work with you, legend. One of the great friends I’ve made in football. You have all my respect and admiration and I wish you the best on your next challenges! @D_DeGea”.

Bruno Fernandes wrote “You know what I think about you and how much I will miss you bro.

“You deserved to say goodbye at the stadium with all the fans cheering you for all the beautiful memories.

“You made history at the club and your name will never be forgotten, and that no one can’t take away from you. All the best for what’s coming for you and your family.”

Casemiro wrote “David, my mate! You made history with Manchester United. You will always be a Red Devil, and these fans will continue to support you wherever your next challenge leads you. You will always be one of us. My best wishes!”