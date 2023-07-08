Nicky Butt says signing Rasmus Hojlund would be a big gamble for Manchester United



Class of ’92 star and former Manchester United coach Nicky Butt is concerned about the club’s pursuit of Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund.

United are in desperate need of a striker, having lost both Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo last season and still being unsure about the ramifications of reinstating Mason Greenwood, who has been suspended by the club following an arrest and subsequent discharge on criminal charges.

The dream signings of Harry Kane from Spurs and Victor Osimhen appear to be out of United’s financial grasp this summer as the Glazer family continues to dither about whether to sell the club.

This has left manager Erik ten Hag and director of football John Murtough scrambling to find a more affordable option, with Hojlund’s name having risen to the top of the wanted list.

Murtough is reportedly in “extensive talks” with the Serie A side about a transfer, which could involve a sweetener of Greenwood moving the other way on a season-long loan to reboot his career away from the limelight.

But speaking to Sky Sports via The MEN, Butt thinks that leading the line for a club such as Manchester United is a huge responsibility to place on the shoulders of an inexperienced 20 year old.

“He’s a good young player,” Butt said.

“Whoever they buy has to fit into the squad, age-wise they have to be the right age to get some value on them when they leave the football club. You can’t keep buying players for big money and having no return.

“He seems like the right fit but it’s a gamble when you buy someone from a different league. He’s never played in our league and you don’t know what it’s going to be like when he comes here.”

Hojlund has been in Bergamo for less than a year, having joined Atalanta from Sturm Graz at the end of August last year.

He scored 10 goals in Serie A last term but it was his performances for Denmark, for whom he has scored six in six appearances, that have really caught the attention of the world’s elite.

Juventus are also hot on the young Dane’s trail, but will likely be put off by the unexpectedly high valuation, which different reports have put between €60 million and €100 million.

United are reported to have prepared an offer of around €50 million, but these reports have not been substantiated as yet.