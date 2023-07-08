Paul Pogba rejects lucrative Saudi Arabia contract to stay at Juventus



Former Manchester United star, Paul Pogba, has turned down a proposed big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

The Frenchman moved to Juventus only last season, after falling out of favour at Old Trafford.

Speaking on his return to Italy, as the Peoples Person has previously reported, Pogba claimed that a lack of love from United fans was instrumental in his decision to leave Old Trafford.

Things haven’t gotten much better for him in Italy, however, as he’s suffered a string of injuries along with some off-the-pitch drama.

Over the past week, it emerged that Pogba’s lawyer was speaking with representatives of the Saudi League.

It now appears, according to a Calciomercatio report, that Pogba has turned down the Saudi offer, with a view to making his presence felt in Turin.

Paul made his first major breakthrough with Juventus, after leaving Man United for free back in 2012.

He went on to win the league an astonishing four consecutive times with the Old Lady, eventually returning to Old Trafford in 2016, with his stock having appreciated to a whopping £94.5m – still United’s record transfer fee.

Unfortunately, the return to Manchester, which he then described as home, was largely unsuccessful despite interludes of brilliance.

With the player having fallen out of favour with the Old Trafford crowd that once welcomed him back as a beloved prodigal son, Pogba decided that the best way to revive his career would be a return to Italy, once again, on a free transfer.

This has not quite gone to plan, as he only made his return debut on the 28th of February this year, and failed to complete a full 90-minute game.

Now, after having rejected the Saudi advances, Juve appear satisfied to keep him and see if he’s able to turn up with the goods this time out.

However, there is also the feeling that having spurned the potential income the club could have made from his sale, Pogba must perform to a very high standard to justify this decision.

