Raphinha: Erik ten Hag tells Man United board to “do whatever it takes” to sign Brazilian



A new report from Spain on Manchester United’s latest transfer target has come out of left field, even though it refers to a right winger.

El Nacional has made a bold claim that manager Erik ten Hag is making a daring swoop for FC Barcelona star Raphinha after the former Leeds United man has completed just one season at the Camp Nou.

The claim is out of left field because given United’s highly publicised transfer budget constraints, the idea that Ten Hag would be going all out to sign a right winger seems far-fetched, when he has Antony, Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount, Facundo Pellistri, Amad Diallo, Macrus Rashford and Anthony Elanga all able to play in the position.

Mason Greenwood’s future is unclear but he, too, is an option in that role.

However, the Catalan paper insists that “Erik Ten Hag is confident he can get away with it, and has asked the English board to do whatever it takes to sign Raphinha.”

The asking price for the Brazilian is €60 million, bang on his market value and a slight profit on the €58m the Blaugrana shelled out for him this time last year.

El Nacional claims that Newcastle United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Sprus and Liverpool have been following the 26 year old but none of them were willing to meet the asking price.

They also add that United have been pursuing him since last summer. Rumours to that effect were circulating at the time.

“Manchester United can do Barça a favour and take a player who is not essential for Xavi Hernández, and in fact appears on the list of candidates to be transferred,” the outlet says.

“[President] Joan Laporta and [director of football] Mateu Alemany have thought of getting rid of ’22’ if in this way they can obtain significant income, which will allow them to close the hiring of other footballers that interest them.”

For the story to have any credibility, United would have to be intending to sell either Antony or Sancho to raise the funds for Raphinha and to create the space for him in the squad.

In fact, El Nacional claims that “at Old Trafford they seem to be convinced about this operation, and even more so if they end up certifying the departures of Jadon Sancho, Anthony Elanga or Anthony Martial, who have no place in the Dutch coach’s plans.”