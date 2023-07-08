

Afgter many ebbs and flows, it’s the end of an era.

David de Gea has announced that he has left Manchester United after a legendary service of 12 years. Here’s a look at David de Gea’s trophies at the club to remember the highs of his time as he leaves following his lowest ebb.

David de Gea trophies at Man United

The Spaniard has won a total of eight trophies during his time at the club. His rise to form coincided with Sir Alex Ferguson leaving and that has left him with a cabinet that has far too less number of honours that a talent of his calibre deserved at his peak.

Here’s a look at all of David de Gea’s trophies at Man United:

1x Premier League- 2012/13

His first and only Premier League title arrived in Sir Alex Ferguson’s last season at the club.

After a forgettable first season where mistakes in goal even forced Sir Alex to drop De Gea from the starting XI, some encouraging signs had started showing of a shot-stopper who would become the world’s best in a few years.

He was an ever-present part of the side which took the title back from rivals Manchester City in a memorable league campaign.

Sir Alex had retired on a high, and the expectation was that this was just the first of many for the David de Gea trophies cabinet. It wasn’t to be.

1x Europa League- 2016/17

It sums up De Gea’s United career that even in the one European title he won, he played second fiddle to Sergio Romero not because he was bad, but because he was too good.

Jose Mourinho used the backup option Romero in cup competitions and Europa League. After good performances, the Portuguese manager kept his loyalty to the man who bought the club to the final while Premier League was discarded.

The Europa League was added to the David de Gea trophies cabinet but it is unlikely that he will remember the campaign too fondly.

1x FA Cup- 2015/16

It is Another tournament victory that is remembered more for what happened afterwards instead of the team that achieved it. Louis van Gaal was sacked as coach immediately afterwards and the news had already leaked so the celebrations had a sour tone to them.

David de Gea played a starring role this time, unlike the Europa League. Van Gaal entrusted the Spaniard with the gloves in the cup competition and he was repaid with some starring performances.

Sergio Romero played just one game in the FA Cup that season, against Shrewsbury in the 5th Round.

Otherwise, it was De Gea all the way. He didn’t manage to keep a clean sheet in any game, but it was his heroics that kept United in the tie so many times as the defence remained suspect.

2x English League Cup (Carabao Cup)- 2016/17 and 2022/23

The 2022/23 EFL Cup victory meant that at least De Gea leaves the club on a high note. It was his second cup win, with the first coming under Jose Mourinho in 2016/17.

He played a crucial role both times, missing just one game in 2016/17 and being drafted in for the crucial semifinal and final in 2022/23.

The 2022/23 win was particularly sweet as he didn’t concede a single goal in the three fixtures he played, turning back the clock to manage some great reflex saves which kept United leading when things got tough.

History books will always show that even in his last season, where his form was falling off a cliff, he managed to add a silverware to the David de Gea trophies cabinet.

3x English Super Cup (Community Shield)- 2012, 2014, and 2017

Is it a major trophy? Jose Mourinho would argue that it is! However, it is a sad state of affairs for De Gea that almost half of his trophy cabinet is filled with silverware given after a one-off game used by managers to build match fitness before the start of the season.

It is unlikely that the three Super Cups will rank highly in De Gea’s career when he looks back at it. The biggest shame is that in the 2017/18 season, where he was so good he was breaking statistical models like xG, United went trophyless. Mourinho would say that coming second with that United team that season is one of his biggest achievements.

The reality is, David de Gea being otherworldly had a lot to do with it.

Now that he leaves United after a personally fulfilling but professionally lacking 12 years, he would hope that the David de Gea trophies cabinet is not closed for business and that he can win a few more.

