Sky Germany: Borussia Dortmund have two potential ways of signing Jadon Sancho



Manchester United are in the middle of trying to sign a modern goalkeeper and an elite striker after securing the services of a central midfielder.

Mason Mount’s signing will significantly improve United’s spine while Andre Onana looks the likeliest to be in goal as United attempt to agree a fee with Inter Milan before their pre-season tour commences.

Then there is a deal for Rasmus Hojlund that needs to be agreed with Atalanta but for both deals to be completed without a hitch, player sales will be required.

United need to sell well this summer if they are to sign all of Ten Hag’s targets as he also wants a backup keeper, another forward and possibly a midfielder as well.

Sancho’s struggles at United

Considering the increased expectations set to be put on United and with Champions League games to come, it is natural for the club to back their new boss.

There are quite a few players whose futures are uncertain but the player whose sale can help the club earn the most money is Jadon Sancho.

It is unbelievable to think that a player the Red Devils chased for two seasons and bought for £73million from Borussia Dortmund has failed so spectacularly.

The Englishman has managed only 12 goals and six assists in 79 competitive games since his move, a far cry from the form he showed at Borussia Dortmund.

He was a fast, electric, skillful and fearless winger for the Bundesliga giants and rarely got fazed by the occasion. The 23-year-old has looked a shadow of the player that tormented Bundesliga defences week in-week out.

Sancho looks timid in possession, afraid of contact during duels and reluctant to shoot or take on his man. Ten Hag prefers the fearless Alejandro Garnacho more than Sancho and is open to his sale.

The Peoples Person had reported about United’s wish of using the England winger as a makeweight in any deal for Harry Kane while a return to Borussia Dortmund remains a possibility.

As per Sky Germany, the Bundesliga side are still in touch with the player’s entourage and are thinking of ways of securing the United winger’s services either on loan or even permanently.

“Scenario one would be a pure loan from the 23-year-old back to BVB. Scenario two would be a loan including a low purchase option that BVB could gamble on.

BVB’s plans

“These are at least two ideas that BVB are working on. Not intensively, but they are in your head,” said Florian Plettenberg on Friday evening in Transfer Update – the show.

As per the journalist, a permanent return option could become a reality towards the end of the transfer window but currently, Sancho is hell-bent on establishing himself at United.

While Sancho himself sees a return as “unrealistic” at present, Dortmund also cannot afford to pay the same wages that he is currently on.

Sancho’s potential remains high but Ten Hag has shown enough patience as it is and it is bound to be running low after seeing his winger struggle to compete.