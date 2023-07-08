Video: Mason Mount and his father share emotional behind-the-scenes moment after Man United move



A video that has surfaced on social media has shown new Manchester United star Mason Mount and his father Tony Mount sharing an emotional moment inside the dressing room.

Earlier this week, United confirmed that the England international had completed his move to Old Trafford from Chelsea.

The Red Devils will fork out an initial fee of £55m supplemented with a further £5m in performance-related bonuses that can only be achieved if the midfielder plays a vast amount of games on the club’s way to winning trophies.

In a behind-the-scenes video of his first day at United, Mount and his father were sitting in the dressing room when the latter revealed he brought his son to visit the Theatre of Dreams as a child.

Mount replied that this was “special.”

His father added, “Mason…this dressing room man….home mate, home.

“Who would have thought aye, when I brought you up here as a little boy.”

The new United number seven replied, “I know. Special isn’t it.”

As expected, the video did not go down well with online Chelsea supporters who did not hide their displeasure, to the glee of United fans.

The heartfelt interaction between father and son made such a profound impression on the United faithful that it went viral.

Prior to his move, Mount of course spent 18 years at Stamford Bridge with the Blues. He came through the ranks at the London club.

The 24-year-old has already trained with his new teammates and will give fans a taste of what he can do during pre-season, which is just days away.

